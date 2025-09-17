India vs Australia Women's Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for IND-W vs AUS-W ODI Series 2025: The India women's national cricket team are facing the Australia women's national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, September 17. The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The match is organized to begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Australia women dominated in the first match, winning by a big margin of eight wickets, thereby having a 1-0 lead in the bilateral. India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming Online, 2nd ODI 2025: How To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

In the India vs Australia Women's 1st ODI 2025, the hosts were left shocked. They decided to bat first and scored 281/7 in 50 overs. Pratika Rawal scored 64, Smriti Mandhana scored 58, while Harleen Deol scored 54 runs. In return, the Aussies managed to chase the target in just 44.1 overs, scoring 282/2, and winning by eight wickets. Phoebe Litchfield had scored a wonderful 88 off 80 balls, while Beth Mooney struck 77 not out after facing 74 balls. Litchfield was judged the player of the match.

India vs Australia Women's 2nd ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy (AUS-W), Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Phoebe Litchfield (AUS-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harleen Deol (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W)

Bowlers: Megan Schutt (AUS-W) Australia Women Defeat India Women by Eight Wickets in 1st ODI 2025; Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney Shine As Visitors Gain 1-0 Series Lead.

Who Will Win IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025 Match?

Australia Women had earned a dominating win in the first ODI. The side is in good form, but hosts India are no underdogs. Team India are expected to win the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2025 and level the series for now. Otherwise, they will lose it. So, an intense battle is expected, but the Women in Blue are expected to fight back and earn a win at home.

