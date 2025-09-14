India Women national cricket team's preparation for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 doesn't start on a positive note as they suffered a loss by eight wickets against Australia in the first ODI. With the win, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India won the toss and opted to bat first. They put together a total of 281/7 riding on the half-centuries of Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol. Chasing it, Australia Women rather found it easy to manouvre the Indian bowling. Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland scored half-centuries and the trio powered Australia to a dominant victory as they completed the chase with eight wickets remaining and only in the 45th over. Harmanpreet Kaur and co will have to look to comeback in the second game. Australia Legend Meg Lanning Says Hosts India Could Be Strong Contenders at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Australia Women Defeat India Women by Eight Wickets

Australia win the ODI series opener. #TeamIndia will aim to come back stronger in the second ODI of the series. 👍 👍 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Fw3TUl2thL#INDvAUS | @IDFCFirstBank pic.twitter.com/3Soxn1QgMg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 14, 2025

