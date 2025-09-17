India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: It's time for the second ODI of the three-match series between India women's national cricket team and Australia women's national cricket team. The first match saw the hosts Women in Blue suffer a big defeat at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Now, it's an opportunity for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to win IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025, and level the series for the time being. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2025: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield Shine As Australia Women’s Cricket Team Clinches Eight-Wicket Win Over India.

The India vs Australia Women's 1st ODI 2025 saw absolute domination by the visitors. Winning the toss, India had selected to bat first. The side posted a defendable 281/7. But the Women in Blue bowlers were no match during the chase. The Aussies managed to chase the target in 44.1 overs, scoring 282/2, and winning by eight wickets. Phoebe Litchfield had scored a wonderful 88 off 80 balls, while Beth Mooney struck 77 not out after facing 74 balls.

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025 Date Wednesday, September 17 Time 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar (Live Streaming) and Star Sports (Live Telecast)

When is India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to face the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, September 17. The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, and starts at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the India Women vs Australia Women 2025 series. Fans can watch IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI 2025 series online viewing options, scroll down. Pratika Rawal Reflects on Her Partnerships With Smriti Mandhana, Says ‘I Enjoy Batting With Her More Than She Enjoys Batting With Me’.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI 2025 Match?

Star Sports Network also holds digital rights of IND-W vs AUS-W 2025, and their OTT platform, JioHotstar, will provide viewing options for live streaming of India Women vs England Women ODIs in India. Fans can tune into the JioHotstar mobile app and website to watch the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025 match online, but will have to pay a subscription fee.

