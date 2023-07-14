The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup saw one spectacular catch being pulled off during the match between India A and UAE A. It was during Rana’s over that the batsman played a delivery down the leg side, thinking it would be four, but to the batsman’s surprise, India’s wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel caught hold of the ball.

Dhruv Jurel Takes a Stunning Catch

Pretty sure the batter thought it was a boundary but Dhruv Jurel had other ideas. What a stunner 😯 #AsiaCup #AsiaCupOnFanCode #INDAvUAEA pic.twitter.com/TtUrUKDtWM — FanCode (@FanCode) July 14, 2023

