The Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 tournament sees the clash of arch-rivals India and Pakistan on July 19 in what promises to be a thrill a minute ride. Both India and Pakistan have four points from two games and the winner of this tie will emerge as the Group B winner. The other teams being Nepal and UAE who have not fared well so far. India is currently leading the points table courtesy a superior net run rate but Pakistan is a quality side and the Indian team will be gearing up for a mega challenge. Ahead of the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, let us look at the players to watch out for in this game who can have a huge say in the outcome of the contest. When is India A vs Pakistan A in ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023? Know Date and Time in IST.

Sai Sudarshan: The left-handed batsman is a proven performer in the IPL and did well in the last game against Nepal with a stylish half century. His ability to bat under pressure makes him a truly special player.

Yash Dhull: The only centurion in the tournament so far for India, the Indian captain is the mainstay in the middle order for the side. Against a quality Pakistan attack, it will be imperative that Indian scores freely in the middle phase and this is where Yash Dhull should come in handy. Yash Dhull Scores Spectacular Century as India A Beat UAE A By Eight Wickets in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Harshit Rana: With six wickets to his name, Indian bowler Harshit Rana is one of the leading wicket takers in the campaign. The India pacer can be a threat with the new ball with his ability to swing and maintain a steady line and length.

Shahnawaz Dahani: After picking up a fifer in the first match, this Pakistan bowler had a quiet game against UAE. But he has the potential to trouble the Indian players particularly in the first powerplay. Shahnawaz Dahani Takes a Brilliant Five-Wicket Haul in Pakistan A vs Nepal ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Shahibzada Farhan: The Pakistan batting will be tested against India considering they struggled in a low scoring chase versus Nepal. But players like Shahibzada Farhan can take the attack to the opposition and score freely in the first ten overs.

It should be a quality game of cricket but the Indian team has a slight edge in this match.

