India have achieved the distinction of becoming the top-ranked team in all formats, as per an update by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Men in Blue already held the top spots on the ICC ODI and T20I rankings and a massive victory over Australia in the 1st Test has seen them rise to the number one spot on the Test rankings as well. This is the first time the Indian team has achieved such a feat. Also, it is the second overall after South Africa did the same in 2014. Additionally, the Men in Blue have become the first Asian side to register such a feat. Take a look at the ICC Team rankings across formats below. Chetan Sharma Claims Virat Kohli Lied About Sourav Ganguly Asking Him to Reconsider T20I Captaincy Decision in Video of Sting Operation.

ICC Test Rankings (Source: ICC Website)

ICC ODI Rankings (Source: ICC Website)

ICC T20I Rankings (Source: ICC Website)

According to the ICC’s official website, India have a rating of 115, which is four more than what Australia (110) have. India have had a great time in 2023 so far, beating Sri Lanka and New Zealand in both T20Is and ODIs at home. The Rohit Sharma-led side had moved to the top of the ODI rankings following a 3-0 series win over the Black Caps. India’s rise to the top of Test rankings has come on the back of dominant performances by Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin against Australia in the first Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match played in Nagpur, which the hosts won by an innings and 132 runs. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

In ODIs, India lead the standings with a rating of 114, with Australia following in second place. In T20Is, India, with 267 rating points, lead second-placed England, who have one point less. India will hope to hold on to the top spot on the Test team rankings, especially with the World Test Championship 2021-23 final a few months away.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2023 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).