The second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will be held in India from September 13 to October 8, 2022, after the first season was held in Muscat, Oman in January 2022. A total of 15 matches will be played in the second season across six different cities- Kolkata, New Delhi, Jodhpur, Rajkot, Lucknow, and Calcutta. Four teams will be playing in the tournament and unlike the first edition, the teams are not divided into India, the rest of Asia, and the rest of the world. Buy Legends League Cricket 2022 Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for T20 Cricket Tournament in India.

The second season of the LLCT20 will be seeing four teams in total, India Capitals, Gujrat Giants, Manipal Tigers, and Bhilwara Kings captained by Gautham Gambhir, Virendra Sewag, Harbajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan. All the teams are private franchised owned teams and the player signed from multiple nations will be playing together this season. Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Cricket League Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The India Capitals will be starting off the tournament with their match against the Gujarat Giants on September 17th, so let's take look at the team put together by the GMR Sportsline.

India Capitals Squad At Legends Cricket League 2022

Gautam Gambhir (C), Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin (wicket-keeper), Ashgar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakazda, John Mooney, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Farveez Maharoof, Pankaj Singh.

The team led by Gautham Gambhir is packed with many interesting players, along with him in the batting order the South African Legend Jacques Kallis can be seen, the Irishman John Mooney will also be showing off his skills in the legends T20, and the former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor will be in action once again. India Capitals have made their bowling line strong with the combination of Mitchell Johnson and Liam Plunkett.

