Legends League cricket is a global T20 league where the retired cricket legends play the sports once again at a competitive level. The 2022 Legends League is the second season of the competition, it will be held in India from September 16 to October 8 and the matches will be played in Kolkata, Delhi, Jodhpur, Lucknow, and Cuttack. Meanwhile, you can download the full Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule in PDF format.

Unlike the first season, the teams aren't divided into India, the Rest of Asia, and the Rest of the World. In the second season, the legends will play together as more than 60 players were selected and divided into four teams. Bhilwara kings, India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and Manipal Tigers, each team will be playing two matches against the others in the group stage and the top three will be qualified for the Play-offs. Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag To Lead Gujarat Giants, Gautam Gambhir Named Captain of India Capitals

Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule:

Day and Date Match Venue Time (IST) September 17 India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Eden Gardens, Kolkata 19:30 September 18 Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings BRSAB Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 19:30 September 19 Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers BRSAB Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 19:30 September 21 India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings BRSAB Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 19:30 September 22 Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 19:30 September 24 India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 19:30 September 25 India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 19:30 September 26 Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack 19:30 September 27 Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack 19:30 September 29 India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack 19:30 September 30 Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur 19:30 October 1 India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur 19:30 October 2 Qualifier Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur 19:30 October 3 Eliminator Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur 19:30 October 5 Legends League Cricket 2022 final Yet to be decided 19:30

The tournament will start off with a match between the India Capitals and Gujrat Giants in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, led by Gautham Gambhir and Virender Sehwag respectively. The legends will be seen in action once again, so here's a schedule for the 2022 Legends league cricket.

