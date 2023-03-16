The Indian men’s cricket team will return to action when they take on Australia in the first of three-match ODI series, starting on March 17. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 2-1 after wins in Nagpur and Delhi and despite the fourth match in Ahmedabad ending in a draw, the hosts made it through to the World Test Championship final. Now, they will set their sights on resuming preparations for the ODI World Cup later this year and truly, there are no better opponents than Australia to implement their plans. The three ODIs will be played in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai. India vs Australia ODI Series 2023 Schedule: Get IND vs AUS Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Ahead of the series, India have been dealt a big blow, with Shreyas Iyer being ruled out due to his back injury, which stopped him from participating in the last two days of the Ahmedabad Test match. India will surely feel the 28-year-old's absence but the Men in Blue have enough bench strength to put together a strong playing XI. Shubman Gill, fresh off his hundred in Ahmedabad, will look to continue his good form with Ishan Kishan batting alongside him after it was announced that skipper Rohit Sharma will not play the Mumbai ODI due to family commitments. Virat Kohli, who too has been in good form in ODIs this year, will bat at three. Iyer will likely be replaced by Suryakumar Yadav, who will look to put together some good performances in this format. KL Rahul will be batting at number five and also eye a good performance after his omission from the Test playing XI. Rahul can also come in at four, depending on the situation of the match.

Hardik Pandya, who will lead in Rohit’s absence, will be next in the order, followed by Ravindra Jadeja and potentially Axar Patel. But the latter can be rested with Washington Sundar getting the nod. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will be the two pacers, with Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner in case India opt for a spin-heavy attack. If not, then Umran Malik can become the third fast bowler.

India’s Likely XI for 1st ODI against Australia

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav/Umran Malik

