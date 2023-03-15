After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, India and Australia meet in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The first of which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue will be without their captain Rohit Sharma in the series opener. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side. When BCCI announced the Indian squad for ODI series, it was stated that due to family commitments Rohit will miss the first ODI in Mumbai. The reason behind Indian captain's absence from the IND vs AUS 1st ODI has been revealed. He will be attending the marriage ceremony of his brother-in-law and thus will miss the opening game against Australia. India's Squad For ODI Series Against Australia Announced: Jaydev Unadkat Gets Call Up, Hardik Pandya to Lead in First ODI.

Reason Behind Rohit Sharma's Absence

Rohit Sharma will be attending his brother-in-law's marriage, that's why he's unavailable for the 1st ODI against Australia. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)