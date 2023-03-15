Sunil Gavaskar and Dinesh Karthik grooved to the tunes of 'Tum Tum', a viral Tamil song from the movie 'Enemy', but with a touch of cricket. The two cricketers, known for their different approaches to the game, highlighted that through the video of this fun dance, which went viral on Instagram. Gavaskar, a legend of the gentleman's game, was demonstrating how an opener should bat and Dinesh Karthik, who has reinvented his game as a finisher, showed how to bat that way, attempting unconventional shots. Interestingly, the two, who were recently seen in the commentary box for the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy, synced their distinctive moves perfectly to that of the song! Virat Kohli Meets Quick Style, Watch Fun Video of Norway Dance Crew Dancing With Star Indian Cricketer!.

Sunil Gavaskar, Dinesh Karthik's 'Opener and Finisher' Video Goes Viral, Watch it Here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Gavaskar (@gavaskarsunilofficial)

