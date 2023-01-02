Team India will kick-start the new year with a T20I series against Sri Lanka starting on January 03, Tuesday. The Men in Blue who will be coming after clinching the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, will focus on shaping up their playing XI leading up to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 this year. The opening match against the 2022 Asia Cup champions will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After the three-match series, there will be an ODI series between India and Sri Lanka as well. IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Mumbai.

The top-order is more or less settled with Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad opening the innings. After a splendid performance in 2022, Suryakumar Yadav would bat at number three followed by wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. Number five may be filled by captain Hardik Pandya followed by Washington Sundar at six.

Axar Patel and Harshal patel will be at seven and eight respectively. Young sensation Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh could form the bowling attack. On Which Channel India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Series Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch IND vs SL Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I against Sri Lanka

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

