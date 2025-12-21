India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: India Women will be returning in action as they will take on Sri Lanka Women in a five-match T20I series starting from December 21, Sunday. The first of the five T20Is will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam and has a scheduled start time of 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). India are coming out of a historic victory in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. You can check the India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard here. They are looking to hold on to the success formula as they start preparations for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. They Sri Lanka series is a good opportunity for them to assess their positions, specially with Women's Premier League (WPL) only being a short distance away. Smriti Mandhana Body Shamed For Wearing 'Elegant' White Floor-Length Gown; Fans Issue 'Befitting Reply'.

Sri Lanka Women, meanwhile, are coming out of a long gap where they have played no T20Is. Their last T20I series was against New Zealand where they won one game and tied one. They will look to eye better preparations this time after an underwhelming performance at home in the ODI World Cup. They have included some new faces in the squad including ambidextrous spinner Shashini Gimhani. Although their eyes will be on the youngsters Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari. For Sri Lanka to do well in the future, they will have to deliver collectively.

India meanwhile, are entering the series with a settled squad. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues have already scored runs and they will be hungry for more before taking up more difficult roles in the WPL. Two youngsters, Vaishnavi Sharma and G Kamalini has been included in the squad as well as the Team India management look to get more variety in the squad. A settled combo, well ahead of the T20 World Cup can give the Women in Blue an early headstart.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini. T20 World Cup-Winning Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team Visits BCCI Headquarters.

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Rashmika Sewwandi, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani