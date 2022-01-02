After a dominant performance in the first Test of the series at Centurion, India will be aiming to replicate that feat in the 2nd Test match of the three-game series when they face South Africa. The SA vs IND 2nd Test 2022 will begin from January 03, 2021 (Monday) onwards at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. So ahead of the India vs South Africa clash, we take a look at India’s predicted playing XI. India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2022 Preview.

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul were sensational in the opening match and are certain to retain their place in the starting line-up. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara’s disappointing outing could see him dropped to the bench as Shreyas Iyer could come into the team after his impressive outing against New Zealand.

Skipper Virat Kohli will once again lead the team and will come in at number four and is set to be followed by Ajinkya Rahane, who justified his selection with a promising display in the first match. Rishabh Pant is India’s premier wicket-keeper and will keep his place as Shardul Thakur will again be the team’s lone all-rounder.

Ravi Ashwin is likely to be the team solitary spin option as the team will again go with four frontline pacers. Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the pack with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj supporting him.

India Likely Playing XI vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2021: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara/Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravi Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

