After winning the first Test comprehensively by 113 runs against South Africa, the Indian team will be looking to seal the series in style. A win here would mean a series win. In this article, we shall be talking about the likely playing XI, live streaming details, head-to-head of the teams and other details of the game. The second test match is all set to happen on January 3, 2022, Monday at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal & Others Sweat It Out Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test 2022 (Watch Video).

While Virat Kohli and men will be looking to begin the year on a high note. Whereas the hosts too will be expected to put their best foot forward and fight back. The Indian team has already started sweating it out for the big game and is surely eyeing the historic win in mind. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli who has not scored a single century since the last two years. Now, check out the preview of the game below.

IND vs SA Tests Head-to-Head

India and South Africa have played 40 Tests against each other. The Proteas lead the head-to-head by a slight margin of 15 wins against India’s 15. Ten Tests between these two sides have ended in draws. However, when it comes to Tests in South Africa, India has a poor record; winning just three out of 20 with seven draws.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021 Key Players

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah remain the key players from the team India camp. For hosts, Dean Elgar and Lungi Ngidi hold the key to success.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021 Mini Battles

There will be a few exciting battles to watch out for in the second Test match. We could have a good contest between Lungi Ngidi and Ajinkya Rahane. The second much watch battle will take place between Jasprit Bumrah and Dean Elgar.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Venue and Match Timing

Wanderers Cricket Stadium will host the second match of the three-game series between India and South Africa from January 3 onwards. The IND vs SA 1st Test starts at 01:30 PM IST and 10:00 AM Local Time.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Live telecast for India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be available on Star Sports channels as Star Network holds the broadcast rights for India tour of South Africa 2021-22. The game will be telecast live on various Star Sports channels in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada apart from English and Hindi. Disney+Hotstar will also be live streaming the game online for fans in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of IND vs SA 1st Test on Hotstar app as well as on the official website.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

South Africa Likely Playing 11:Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Makram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreyne/Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2022 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).