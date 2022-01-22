India would be aiming to have a winning end to their sojourn of South Africa when they take on Temba Bavuma's side in the final ODI of the three-match series. India have been left clueless in both the first and second ODIs and despite once having control, the Men in Blue have failed to capitalize and hence, find themselves 0-2 down in the series with one game remaining. It has been a tough start to KL Rahul's captaincy career for India in limited-overs cricket as the right-hander has failed to inspire his team to a win in either of the two matches. Now, he has an opportunity to register his first victory as captain when India face South Africa in Cape Town. India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Cape Town

Batting collapses and not being able to take early wickets have been areas of concern for team India in the ODI series so far. With the series already lost, India can afford to give some of its bench players game time, which would be significant going ahead into the year. Names like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar and even Suryakumar Yadav can be seen in the Indian playing XI in Cape Town. SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs India 3rd ODI 2022 in Cape Town

These names are likely to be included in the playing XI regardless of an injury concern within the team. The team management can hand Gaikwad his much-awaited debut with senior statesman Shikhar Dhawan (despite being in decent form) making way. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has not been at his best in the two ODIs so far, can make way for Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav can replace Shreyas Iyer in the XI.

India Likely Playing XI vs SA, 3rd ODI 2022

KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2022 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).