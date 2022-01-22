Already having lost the series, India would aim to sign off their tour of South Africa on a high when they take on the hosts in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday, January 23. The match would be played in Cape Town, Newlands. South Africa have been absolutely clinical in both ODIs, winning the crucial moments in the game and eventually coming out on top. Despite the series being one-sided so far, there has been plenty to offer for fans of fantasy cricket with some top performers from both sides. Continue to have a read for finding out the best suggestions for your India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Dream11 Fantasy Team. IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Stat Highlights

Quinton de Kock would be one of the power-packed performers to watch out for in Cape Town after his fireworks (78 off 66 balls) helped South Africa chase down the Indian target of 288 in the second game. Also, Shardul Thakur, despite ending up on the losing side, has been consistent with both bat and ball and would be an interesting pick for your fantasy teams. Let us take a look at suggestions for your India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Dream11 Fantasy Team below.

SA vs IND, 3rd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Quinton de Kock (SA) can be your wicketkeeper.

SA vs IND, 3rd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), KL Rahul (IND) and Temba Bavuma (SA) can be the batters.

SA vs IND, 3rd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) and Ravichandran Ashwin can be the all-rounders in your IND vs SA Dream11 team.

SA vs IND, 3rd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND) Keshav Maharaj (SA) and Tabraiz Shamsi (SA) can make up the bowling attack.

SA vs IND, 3rd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Virat Kohli (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Temba Bavuma (SA), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND), Keshav Maharaj (SA) and Tabraiz Shamsi (SA).

Temba Bavuma (SA) can be the captain of your SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team while Shardul Thakur (IND) can be selected as the vice-captain.

