India would like to end England’s dominance in T20Is as they take on the Three Lions in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the series poised at 2-2, the winner of the last clash would take the series trophy. Notably, Eoin Morgan’s men haven’t lost a T20I series since June 2018 and would be raring to extend their winning streak. On the other hand, the Men in Blue would not want to suffer a series defeat at their own den. Their first task would be fielding their best playing XI in the high-stake encounter. As the IND vs ENG 5th T20I takes a countdown, let’s look at India’s predicted playing XI. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 5th T20I 2021.

Openers: Indian openers haven’t been able to impress this series and would like to make a mark in deciding fixture. While Rohit Sharma failed to convert his starts in the two games he played, KL Rahul has looked entirely out of touch with scores of 1, 0, 0 and 14. Although skipper Virat Kohli had mentioned that Rahul and Rohit are India’s first choice T20I openers, the Karnataka batsman might make way for in-form Ishan Kishan.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav will continue to bat at number three after his sensational half-century in the previous game. He’ll be followed by skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. All these batsmen have been impressive this series and would be confident ahead of the crucial game. Rishabh Pant got starts in almost every game this series, and he’ll continue to don the gloves for India. How to Watch IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar? Get Free Live Telecast of India vs England Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

All-Rounders: The return of Hardik Pandya, the bowler, has been the biggest positive for Team India this series. The right-arm fast bowler has bowled with good pace and troubled the England batsmen. He, however, will be expected to contribute more with the bat. Washington Sundar will be the other all-rounder in the team. The off-spinner was expensive in the last game, but that shouldn’t hamper his place in the side.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal’s exclusion from the last game was a massive surprise. His replacement, Rahul Chahar, however, had an impressive outing. The 21-year-old took two crucial wickets, and only an injury would keep him out of the final fixture. Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were brilliant in the last game and will like to replicate their brilliance.

India’s Probable XI For 5th T20I Against England: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul/ Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar

