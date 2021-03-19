With a series title at stakes, India and England will lock horns in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Saturday (March 20). The five-match affair is currently poised at 2-2, and the winner of the last game would have the last laugh. Virat Kohli’s men must be high on confidence after winning the previous match by eight runs and would be determined to extend their winning momentum. On the other hand, England, the top-ranked T20I team, have also been brilliant this series and can’t be taken lightly. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for the IND vs ENG match. India vs England 5th T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Nothing much has separated the two sides in this series, and the 2-2 scoreline narrates the entire story. The approach, however, has been different. While England have fielded pretty much the same team in all four games, India have made some massive changes after every game in the name of experiment. The toss is another factor that has played a major part in the series. With dew coming into play in the latter half of the game, both teams would like to field first. However, India won the last game while defending the total and would back themselves to replicate their heroics. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Virat Kohli on Soft-Signal Controversy Says Don't Know Why There Cannot Be an 'I Don't Know' Call for On-field Umpire.

India vs England 5th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with three of them. Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG) and Rishabh Pant (IND) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

India vs England 5th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and a maximum of six batsmen. Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Jason Roy (ENG) and Virat Kohli (IND) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

India vs England 5th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Hardik Pandya (IND) and Ben Stokes (ENG) should ideally be selected as the lone all-rounder for your IND vs ENG Dream11 team.

India vs England 5th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Jofra Archer (ENG), Mark Wood (ENG) and Bhuvneswar Kumar (IND) are the three bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2021.

India vs England 5th T20I Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Rishabh Pant (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Jason Roy (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Jofra Archer (ENG), Mark Wood (ENG), Bhuvneswar Kumar (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND) should be the captain of your fantasy team, whereas Jos Buttler (ENG) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

