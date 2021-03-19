With the five-match series poised at 2-2, England and India will lock horns in the fifth and deciding T20I of the series on Saturday (March 20). Needless to say that India and England are looking for a win here. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the game but before that let's have a look at how the fourth game panned out for both parties. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 5th T20I 2021.

Virat Kohli and Co won the fourth game by eight runs and made an amazing comeback. Suryakumar Yadav who got his debut cap last evening, was blazing guns for the Indian side. He scored a half-century was surely made an impact as India posted a total of 185 runs. In reply, the visitors fell eight runs short and lost the game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

On Which TV Channel India vs England 5th T20I 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Star Sports holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Star Sports 1 SD/HD will telecast the game in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD will telecast the game for Hindi viewers as well.

India vs England 5th T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar App

As Star Sports holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live online streaming of the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2021. So fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App and Website to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2021.

