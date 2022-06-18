Well, it is all square now, much to the relief of the home fans, who thought India are staring at yet another series defeat against South Africa. Riding on the experience of Dinesh Karthik and the exuberance of Avesh Khan, India produced a complete performance to defeat South Africa in the fourth T20I, thereby levelling the series 2-2. The outcome of the series is now dependent on the fifth T20I in Bengaluru as it would be interesting to see which of these two teams gets the prize after what has been a very intense series. Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan Help India Level Series With 82-Run Win Against South Africa in 4th T20I 2022

While India would expectedly stick to the same playing XI unless there's a forced change, there remains a shadow of doubt over the fitness of Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma, who retired hurt in the fourth T20I after an elbow injury. With both teams looking to take that one final plunge to win the series, one can expect a cracking encounter in the decider on Sunday.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have squared off a total of 19 times against each other in T20Is. India have an edge when it comes to the head-to-head record with 11 wins while South Africa have won eight.

IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Key Players

For India, the in-form Dinesh Karthik would be an important player and so would be Harshal Patel, who has been consistent so far in the last two matches. South Africa on the other hand, will rely on the services of David Miller and Lungi Ngidi to seal a series win. India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads.

IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Dinesh Karthik's battle with Lungi Ngidi and the Harshal Patel vs David Miller duel would be the ones to watch out for.

IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka on June 19, 2022 (Sunday). The 5th T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs SA 5th T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs SA 5th T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan/Umran Malik.

SA Likely Playing 11: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klassen (wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.

