India is all set to host the world T20 champions Australia later this month for a T20I series. Recently, the Men in Blue concluded their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a low note after a disappointing exit from the tournament. India could only go far up to the Super 4 round and failed to make it to the final of the continental championship which was thought to be a pre-T20 world cup booster. Having said that, with the forthcoming T20 series against the Aussies, India once again have a good opportunity to assess their range of players and finalize the playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, you can download for free the India vs Australia T20I Series 2022 Full Schedule in PDF format.

India will battle it out against Australia from 20 to 25 September. The series includes three T20I matches only. The first T20I will be played on 20 September at Punjab cricket association stadium, Chandigarh followed by the second T20 on 23 September at VCA stadium in Maharashtra. The third and final T20 will take place on 25 September at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The last time these two teams faced each other was in an all-format series in 2020-2021. India were successful in clinching the T20 series 2-1. Shikhar Dhawan to Lead Indian Team in ODIs Against South Africa

India vs Australia T20I Series 2022 Full Schedule

Date Match Time Venue 20th September 2022 1st T20I 7:30 PM Punjab Cricket Association, Mohali 23rd September 2022 2nd T20I 7:30 PM Vidarbha Cricket Association, Nagpur 25th September 2022 3rd T20I 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Australia just finished off a three-match ODI series against New Zealand on a high note, winning the series 3-0. Meanwhile, India after a desirable start to Asia Cup 2022, lost their way into the Super 4 round after back-to-back losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This is going to be a crucial series for Rohit Sharma-led men as the team management would get to pick their best team possible from here for the T20 World Cup which is around the corner.

