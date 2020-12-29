After losing the first match by eight wickets at the Adelaide, India is back to winning ways as they beat the Australian team in MCG by eight runs. The win brought smiles on the faces of the fans who were waiting for the visiting team to win one game. The netizens took to social media and they hailed Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy. A few of them even compared him to Virat Kohli and said that the stand-in skipper was way better than the current captain. Before getting on to the tweets, let's have a look at how the match panned out for the home team. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020: Mohammed Siraj First India Debutant to Pick 5 Wickets in a Test in 7 Years.

So the visiting team stepped into the game without the services of Virat Kohli and the first innings we had Australia getting bundled out on 195 runs. India scored 326 runs. The Australian batsmen in the second innings scored 200 runs and then the Indian batsmen completed the lead. Now India won the Test match y eight wickets. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

@ajinkyarahane88 take a bow - 3/3 that is an amazing Captaincy record. Well fought back #TeamIndia @BCCI and a fantastic win. Brilliant debuts for @RealShubmanGill and #Siraj — Sourav Niyogi (@souravniyogi) December 29, 2020

Superb Captaincy

Points for winning side; 1. Superb captaincy : Ajinkya Rahane 2. Worth remembering debut : Gill and Siraj 3. Boom boom Bumrah and spin-master Ashwin 4. Sword player Jaddu@bhogleharsha @cricketaakash @BCCI @ajinkyarahane88 @imVkohli — DocBK 🇮🇳♥️ (@BayhoshBK) December 29, 2020

Another one

Terrific to see the positivity in the chase. One of India’s best victories of all time this. 36 all out to beating Australia in a Boxing Day test, never take this sport for granted. @ajinkyarahane88 your best match ever by a mile. Well done to the whole team. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 29, 2020

Better Test captain

Ajinkya Rahane is better test match caption than Virat Kohli.#INDvAUS #Cricket — Gᴀᴊᴀɴᴀɴ (@beingquietsoul) December 29, 2020

Last one

jincs breaks the Jinx #AjinkyaRahane — vj @ poetryinstone 🇮🇳 (@poetryinstone) December 29, 2020

India has now levelled the series by 1-1 and they will play their next Test match on January 7, 2020. The third game will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).