29 Dec, 05:38 (IST) AUS 144/6 in 77 Overs Australia have begun well. Cameron Green and Pat Cummins are looking to play safe and make sure Australia do not lose a wicket. New ball will be available for India soon and that will be important for the course of this match.

India got a foot in the door of the second Test after they reduced Australia to 133 for six wickets in their second innings at the end of third day's play in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Aussies are ahead of India by just two runs and have four wickets in hand. On day four, India will be looking to pick the remaining wickets as quickly as possible. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 4 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

The Time Paine-led side, which had dismissed India for 326 and restricted the lead to 131 runs early on the third day, however, found the going tough in the second innings as it kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The Aussies eventually found themselves at 99 for the loss of six wickets at one point and in danger of losing the game by an innings.India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 3 Stat Highlights: All-Round Ravindra Jadeja Puts Visitors in Control.

However, all-rounder Cameron Green and bowler Pat Cummins saw off the last 18 overs without any further casualty, adding 34 in the process. Pace bowler Umesh Yadav removed Joe Burns early before limping off the field following pain in the ankle. He has undergone scans and did not take field after limping off in his fourth over. The Indian bowlers shared the wickets with Jadeja taking two and the others -- Bumrah, Umesh, Mohammed Siraj and Ashwin, taking one each.