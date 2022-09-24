India and Australia face off against each other in the final game of the three-match T20I series. The clash will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on September 25, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams look to seal the series. So ahead of India vs Australia 3rd T20I, we take a look at IND vs AUS T20I Head-to-Head, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik Help India Beat Australia by Six Wickets in 2nd T20I, Level Series 1–1.

Australia produced a dominant batting display in the first match to take a 1-0 lead but India bounced back in a rain-curtailed second game to level the series. Both the teams will be looking to seal the series as they continue preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have met each other 25 times in the shortest format of the game. India leads the head-to-head with 14 wins while Australia have won ten times. One game had ended in a no result.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 Key Players

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah would be the key players for India while Adam Zampa and Aaron Finch's performances will be crucial for Australia if they are to win this match and series as well.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

In the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I game, Rohit Sharma vs Josh Hazlewood will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Steve Smith vs Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs Australia's 3rd T20I match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on September 25, 2022 (Sunday). The 3rd T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

AUS Likely Playing 11: Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (WK), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Tim David, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis/Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott.

