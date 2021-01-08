Steve Smith’s century topped the highlights of day two of the Indian vs Australia Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The right-handed batsman scored 131 runs before he was run-out and Australia were bowled out for 338 in their first innings. At close of play on day two, India were 96 for two with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane the two unbeaten batsmen at the crease. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Highlights.

Australia resumed on an overnight score of 166 for two but then lost wickets at regular intervals with spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah doing the bulk of the damage. Jadeja accounted for prized scalp of Marnus Labuschagne and that opened the gates for India. Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja & Steve Smith Praised for Their Heroics at SCG (See Reactions).

Labuschange missed out on his century by just nine runs. Smith then tried to held the innings together but Indian bowlers managed to pick wickets and restrict Australia under 350-run mark. Meanwhile, check out some stat highlights from day two. Curious Marnus Labuschagne Asks Shubman Gill About His Favourite Cricketer, Mentions Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli; Gets Stunning Reply From Young Indian Opener (Watch Video).

# Steve Smith scored his 27th Test century, his 8th against India.

# Smith joins Ricky Ponting, Viv Richards, and Gary Sobers as batsmen with most (8) centuries against India.

# Smith surpasses Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to become second fastest batsman to score 27 Test centuries.

# This is the first time India's openers have lasted 20 overs in a Test outside Asia since December 2010.

# India's first 50+ opening stand 'away from home' since Adelaide December 2018.

# Shubman Gill scored his maiden half-century in Tests.

India’s response then began on a positive note as new opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 70 runs for the opening wicket. Rohit scored 26 on his return while Gill scored his maiden Test half-century. Rahane and Pujara were batting on five and nine respectively at close of play.

