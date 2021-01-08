08 Jan, 05:50 (IST)

Rain Stops Play | Once again rain has stopped the play. This time it looks a little bit heavier. Meanwhile, groundsmen have brought in the covers and the pitch are is being covered. Stay tuned for more updates.

08 Jan, 05:43 (IST)

OUT! Breakthrough for India. It is a big wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. Ravindra Jadeja has him caught in the slips. Good catch there by Ajinkya Rahane. Labuschagne can't believe it, he was looking set for his century, misses it by nine just runs. M Labuschagne c Rahane b Jadeja 91(196)

08 Jan, 05:35 (IST)

Play resumes after the short rain break with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith making sure that they keep the scoreboard ticking. Meanwhile, Australia has crossed the 200-run mark.

08 Jan, 05:26 (IST)

Good News!!! It has stopped raining and the covers are being removed. We expect the play to resume soon.

08 Jan, 05:23 (IST)

Rain Stops Play | We have has some play in the morning and rain has stoped the play now. Hoping it is just a passing-by showers. Groundsmen rushed to cover the pitch area as players walked off the field. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have looked strong this morning as well.

Gritty half centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and debutant opener Will Pucovski put Australia ahead on the rain-hit opening day of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia will resume day two at 166/2 in 55 overs. At Stumps on day one, Labuschagne and Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 67 and 31. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

After winning the toss, the hosts didn't have a great start as they lost opener David Warner early in the innings. Warner, who is coming back from groin injury after having missed the first two Tests, was caught in slips by Cheteshwar Pujara off the bowling of right-arm Mohammed Siraj in the fourth over. Warner scored five runs of the eight balls he faced.

Australia had reached 21/1 when rain came pouring in the seventh over and players left the field. Umpires called for early Lunch and the play resumed only after a lengthy break in the second session. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne Post Fifties on Opening Day.

In the final session of the day, Australia lost Pucovski who became the first Test scalp of debutant Navdeep Saini. The 22-year-old got out lbw after scoring 62 runs in the 110 deliveries he faced during the course of his innings. Smith, who had struggled in the first two Tests, came out with a positive intent this time around and scored quite a few boundaries and didn't let the Indian bowlers, particularly Ashwin, dictate terms. Along with Labuschagne, the duo added 60 runs for third wicket and laid a solid platform for the hosts to set a huge first-innings total.