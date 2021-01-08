Gritty half centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and debutant opener Will Pucovski put Australia ahead on the rain-hit opening day of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia will resume day two at 166/2 in 55 overs. At Stumps on day one, Labuschagne and Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 67 and 31. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

After winning the toss, the hosts didn't have a great start as they lost opener David Warner early in the innings. Warner, who is coming back from groin injury after having missed the first two Tests, was caught in slips by Cheteshwar Pujara off the bowling of right-arm Mohammed Siraj in the fourth over. Warner scored five runs of the eight balls he faced.

Australia had reached 21/1 when rain came pouring in the seventh over and players left the field. Umpires called for early Lunch and the play resumed only after a lengthy break in the second session.

In the final session of the day, Australia lost Pucovski who became the first Test scalp of debutant Navdeep Saini. The 22-year-old got out lbw after scoring 62 runs in the 110 deliveries he faced during the course of his innings. Smith, who had struggled in the first two Tests, came out with a positive intent this time around and scored quite a few boundaries and didn't let the Indian bowlers, particularly Ashwin, dictate terms. Along with Labuschagne, the duo added 60 runs for third wicket and laid a solid platform for the hosts to set a huge first-innings total.