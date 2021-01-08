After a string of low scores in the first two games, Steve Smith finally went back to his prime in the third Test match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The former Australian captain tormented the Indian bowlers and smashed a magnificent hundred. It was Smith’s 27th Test century, and with this, the 31-year-old rewrote the record books again. With this ton, Smith also equalled the likes of Virat Kohli, Graeme Smith, and Allan Border to score 27 centuries in the longest format. However, Smith took only 136 innings in reaching the milestone, second-fastest by any batsman. Curious Marnus Labuschagne Asks Shubman Gill About His Favourite Cricketer.

While Smith beat Kohli (141), Sachin Tendulkar (141) and Mathew Hayden (157) in the tally, Don Bradman is still the fastest to the mark (70 innings). Notably, Smith had to wait almost 1.5 years to get a Test century as his 26th Test ton came in Ashes 2019. Moreover, the ‘ICC Men’s Test Player of the Decade’ was under the pump ahead of the game with his recent scores reading 1,1 (not out), 0 and 8. However, Smith left the ghosts behind of his previous failures and registered an impressive ton. Steve Smith Becomes the Batsman To Score Most Number of Hundreds Against India in Test Cricket.

The former Aussie skipper guided his side to 338 runs in the first innings. Apart from Smith, Marnus Labuschagne also scored 91 while debutant opener Will Pucovski (62) was the other Australian to score a fifty. In reply, India got off to a good start with openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma contributing 70 runs for the first wicket.

However, both of them lost their wickets in quick succession, bringing veteran pair Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane onto the crease. The game is indeed poised at the moment, but the third day might well determine the result.

