After a mediocre Day 1 at the office, India bounced back in the second day of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. From 206/2, the home team was bundled out for just 338 runs thanks to some brilliant show by the Indian bowlers. Steve Smith, however, was the stand-out performer for the Aussies. After a string of low scores, the former Australian captain went back to his prime and scored his 27th Test century. Despite Smith’s heroics, the hosts couldn’t post a mountain total as Ravindra Jadeja jolted their middle order. The veteran left-arm spinner took four wickets to bring his side back in the hunt. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Highlights.

Later in the day, the focus was shifted to openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as India came onto the bat. Both batsmen looked comfortable against the swinging red cherry as he contributed 70 runs for the first wicket. While the Hitman departed after scoring 26, Gill – who registered scores of 45 and 35 (not out) in the Day-Night Test – mustered his maiden Test half-century. He, however, soon got out after reaching his fifty. Netizens were highly entertained with the cricket action with the social media going berserk. Have a look! Curious Marnus Labuschagne Asks Shubman Gill About His Favourite Cricketer.

After A Long Time!!

#INDvsAUS After getting a perfect start by Rohit and Gill Indian team:- pic.twitter.com/FWR5K8ahEl — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) January 8, 2021

Gill Not Far Away!!

Rocket Throw!!

That was absolutely ridiculous throw jaddu @imjadeja you can throw rockets 🚀 with your hands . Take a bow sir jadeja 🙏🏽 incredible stuff out there .#AUSvIND #INDvsAUSTest #SydneyTest pic.twitter.com/lxOPXvmAFM — Sudarshan Patil (@Sidhpatil78) January 8, 2021

Smith Back In Action!!

Man For Every Situation!!

Need crucial runs, call Ravindra Jadeja. Need crucial wickets, call Ravindra Jadeja. Need brilliance in the field, call Ravindra Jadeja. One of the best all rounder along with Ben Stokes and the Most Valuable Player in the world at the moment. pic.twitter.com/Jl8bS39DcM — Viru Sharma (@183Mirpur) January 8, 2021

Highly Valuable!!

Ravindra Jadeja: Removed best Australian batsman as fielder. Removed 2nd best Australian batsman as bowler. Most Valuable player 🔥 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 8, 2021

India's Tormentor!!

No one has scored more Test hundreds against India than Steve Smith.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/r4l1FBkhtv — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 8, 2021

100 After Long!!

Sir Steve Smith has scored a century after 355 days. Missed 200 by 69 runs, but he will reward himself with a chocolate nevertheless. Well played Sir Steve Smith 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dlNZ8sA41u — The Joker 🃏 (@Joker122018) January 8, 2021

More Praises For Jaddu!!

#INDvsAUS sir Jadeja (jaddu) after taking 5 of Australia's wickets and runout Steve Smith By brilliant throw (In dressing room with teammates) pic.twitter.com/ZWT5eVC0yc — 👷𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚒 𝚖𝚊𝚗👷👉🏗️ (@Er_jaSsHbharti) January 8, 2021

At stumps on Day 2, India were batting at 96/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane being the two batsmen on the crease. The visitors are still trailing by 242 runs and can’t afford to be complacent. The game is indeed poised at the moment and the third day could well decide the fate of the game. With Rahane’s Team India will look to post a big total, Australia will look for wickets.

