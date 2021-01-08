After a mediocre Day 1 at the office, India bounced back in the second day of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. From 206/2, the home team was bundled out for just 338 runs thanks to some brilliant show by the Indian bowlers. Steve Smith, however, was the stand-out performer for the Aussies. After a string of low scores, the former Australian captain went back to his prime and scored his 27th Test century. Despite Smith’s heroics, the hosts couldn’t post a mountain total as Ravindra Jadeja jolted their middle order. The veteran left-arm spinner took four wickets to bring his side back in the hunt. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Highlights.

Later in the day, the focus was shifted to openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as India came onto the bat. Both batsmen looked comfortable against the swinging red cherry as he contributed 70 runs for the first wicket. While the Hitman departed after scoring 26, Gill – who registered scores of 45 and 35 (not out) in the Day-Night Test – mustered his maiden Test half-century. He, however, soon got out after reaching his fifty. Netizens were highly entertained with the cricket action with the social media going berserk. Have a look! Curious Marnus Labuschagne Asks Shubman Gill About His Favourite Cricketer.

At stumps on Day 2, India were batting at 96/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane being the two batsmen on the crease. The visitors are still trailing by 242 runs and can’t afford to be complacent. The game is indeed poised at the moment and the third day could well decide the fate of the game. With Rahane’s Team India will look to post a big total, Australia will look for wickets.

