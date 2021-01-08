Marnus Labuschagne was curious about Shubman Gill’s favourite cricketer and asked the young Indian opener about it during his stay at the crease on day 2 of the IND vs AUS third Test match. Labuschagne, who has become quite popular for on-field antics both while batting and fielding, perhaps tried to get under Gill’s nerves and unsettle him with the cheeky question. But Gill refused to answer. Twitter was quite impressed by the 21-year-old in the manner he handled Labuschagne’s attempt to unsettle him. India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates.

The incident occurred during the early stages of India’s innings. Gill and Rohit were eying to give India a good start in reply to Australia’s 338. Labuschagne, who was fielding at short-leg, tried to start a conversation with Gill during Mitchell Starc’s second over and asked the young opener “who is your favourite player?” Ravindra Jadeja Runs-Out Steve Smith With a Spectacular Direct Throw: Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra Join Netizens in Applauding All-Rounder for His Brilliant Fielding (Watch Video).

Gill replied that he will answer once the match ends. But Labuschagne continued to pester Gill for an answer. He also attempted to bring out an answer by mentioning Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the conversation. “After the ball... Sachin? Do you reckon Virat?” asked Labuschagne. Gill was though adamant he will answer after the match. Take a look at the video of their hilarious conversation.

Marnus Labuschagne Tries to Unsettle Shubman Gill

Marnus just wants to know who Gill's favourite player is! 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VvW7MixbQR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

But having seen his attempt to unsettle Gill fail, Labuschagne tried to start a conversation with Rohit Sharma. “Hey what did you do in quarantine?” he asked the India vice-captain, who made his return to the India team after recovering from a hamstring injury and also completed his two-week quarantine in Melbourne.

Gill, meanwhile, went on to score his maiden Test fifty but was dismissed shortly after that by Pat Cummins. Rohit Sharma earlier was out to Josh Hazlewood after playing the ball straight to the bowler while Gill was caught at Gully by Cameron Green.

