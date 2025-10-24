India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd ODI 2025: For the Indian cricket team, the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 will be a battle to protect their prestige. The visitors have already lost the first two games; the 1st ODI was a horrendous defeat, where the Australia national cricket team won by seven wickets. The 2nd ODI was a closer fight, but the Aussies clinched it successfully, winning by two wickets. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, Sydney Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The India national cricket team will be eyeing to avoid a whitewash defeat in this three-match ODI series, when they face Mitchell Marsh and co for the third time in this tour. The India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025 match is scheduled to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The match will be played on Saturday, October 25, starting at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). As Shubman Gill and his side gear up for the mandatory battle, read below to see an ideal fantasy XI, involving players from both sides.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (IND)

Batters: Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Shubman Gill (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND)

All-Rounders: Matt Short (AUS)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Xavier Bartlett (AUS).

Who Will Win IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 Match?

Team India might finally be able to make a comeback and save themselves from humiliation in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025. Despite facing two back-to-back defeats, the Indian batters displayed quality in the second outing. So, if the batters go strong, India might edge past Australia.

