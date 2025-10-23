India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India national cricket team will be back in action against the Australia national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series on October 23, Thursday. India are trailing 1-0 against Australia after losing the first ODI. It was a rain-curtailed encounter and ended up being 26 overs per side match. India struggled with the bat while Australia dominated and chased down the total in no time. Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh played a solid knock and was well-supported by Josh Phillipe and Matt Renshaw. India displayed a poor batting performance, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer not delivering with the bat. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025, Adelaide Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Adelaide Oval.

The three-match ODI series has started a new era for India under the leadership of Shubman Gill, who replaced Rohit as the new captain in the 50-over format. Shreyas Iyer has been named as the vice-captain for the Asian Giants. But Gill's start as the ODI captain didn't happen on a positive not,e with India suffering a defeat. Ahead of the second ODI, he will have to ensure that India find their feet in Australia with the bat and give their bowlers a fair chance. The onus will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who failed to deliver in the last match. For Australia, settling their middle order combination is a key goal. India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS ODI?

Talking about the head-to-head record in ODIs, India and Australia have played against each other in 153 matches. Australia have claimed 85 wins, whereas the Men in Blue have secured 58 victories. 10 ODI matches between India and Australia have ended in a no result.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 Date Thursday, October 23 Time 9:00 AM IST Venue Adelaide Oval Stadium in Adelaide Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team will face the Australia national cricket team will be played on Thursday, October 23. The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 will be hosted at the Adelaide Oval Stadium in Adelaide. The high-voltage clash between India and Australia will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Will It Rain in Adelaide During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs Australia ODI series 2025. Fans in India can watch the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team three-match ODI series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).