Australia is in the driver’s seat in the final of the World Test Championship being played at the Oval Stadium in London. However, India had a good day 3 with the bat, where they pulled themselves from a desperate situation thanks to some brilliant batting from the lower middle order. India did well to avoid the follow-on, which at one stage looked out of their reach. The Indian team got close to the 300 runs mark and the momentum they had while batting was carried over to their bowling as well. The team did not let Australia run away with the game by bowling economically. The Oz will start the fourth day at 123/4 with a healthy lead of 296. Their aim will be to set India a target of 400 plus, which should be more than enough. Australia versus India Day 4 will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 3:00 pm IST. Ball Tampering by Australia in WTC 2023 Final vs India? Basit Ali Accuses Australian Team of ‘Cheating’ Against Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara (Watch Video).

Marnus Labuschagne is holding one end for Australia and will be looking to up his strike rate as he has been quiet so far. Cameron Green is another player known for scoring quickly and his presence could be vital in the first session. With rain predicted on the remaining days, Australia will need to give its bowlers as many overs as possible to bundle out India in the fourth innings.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up a brace in the closing stages of the game and with the ball now old, we could see him in action from one end in the opening two hours. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami have been spot on in terms of line and length and need to continue with it. Daru Badnam Kardi! Spectator Hides Beer Mug After Broadcaster’s Request During Live Telecast of WTC 2023 Final Show, Hilarious Video Goes Viral.

India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch live telecast of India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4 on Star Sports. So fans can watch IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports Channel will provide the free live telecast of the IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final as well. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only for DD FreeDish users. Wake Up! Marnus Labuschagne Has to Leave His Power Nap After David Warner Gets Dismissed Early During Day 3 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final (Watch Video).

India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports has the rights for live telecasting of India vs Australia, WTC 2023 Final Day 4, the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can watch live streaming of the ICC WTC 2023 final on Hotstar's mobile app and website. India will be hoping the rain gods can save them in this match, with their situation being precarious here.

