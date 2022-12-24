Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj produced a brilliant in-swinger in the second innings of the IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka to get rid of set batter, Litton Das. Litton, who scored 72, was looking very dangerous. But Siraj's first delivery at the 67th over was an unplayable one which castled Litton Das. After Litton's dismissal, Bangladesh's innings came to an end at 231. They gave India a target of 145. Animated Virat Kohli Tells Najmul Hasan 'Shirt Bhi Khol Le Apna' Towards the End of IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Day 2 (Watch Video).

Siraj Produced a Jaffa

A special delivery to dismiss a special batter ✨@LittonOfficial's fabulous innings was brought to an end by an absolute beauty of a delivery by @mdsirajofficial 🏏💥 React to this delivery in 1️⃣ word 💬#MohammedSiraj #LittonDas #BANvIND #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/lfs4KC8A1G — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 24, 2022

