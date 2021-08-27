Riding on brilliant batting performances, team India have kept themselves in the 3rd Test match against England at Headingley. It was once again Rohit Sharma who played a crucial knock at the top of the order, helping the visitors to blunt the rampant English pace attack. Sharma received great support from Cheteshwar Pujara as India end Day 3 on 215/2, trailing England’s score by 139 runs. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Updates.

Indian bowlers made quick work on English tail-enders at the start of Day 3 as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah struck early, restricting the hosts to a lead of 354 runs, the fifth-highest 1st innings advantage England have taken against India. Chasing the lead, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar held the innings together, scoring half-centuries, taking India closer to the score. Meanwhile, here are some stats from IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3.

Rohit Sharma Scored 14th Test Half Century

Rohit Sharma (62) is fourth on the list to hit most sixes for India in Tests

Rohit Sharma is the second Indian opener to survive 100+ balls in each innings of a Test in England

354 runs is the fifth Highest 1st innings lead taken by England vs India

The penultimate day of the Test could be a crucial one as it may very well define in which way the game is headed. England still have an advantage heading into Day 4 but India have proved in recent times that they are very much capable of grinding out results and spoiling the party. The Virat Kohli-led team, have a 1-0 advantage in the five-game series.

