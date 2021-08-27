On day three, England resume their first innings on 423 for eight and have secured a lead of 345 runs. Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson are the two unbeaten batsmen at the crease. England will now be eyeing to take their lead close to 400-run mark or even past it. The hosts are in a comfortable position after Joe Root smashed 121 runs. Day two was another tough day in the field for India as they hope for better outing today, on day three. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV and Online.

After opening stand of 135 runs between openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed, England batsmen kept piling runs. With Dawid Malan contributing as well apart from Root and openers. India then found some quick wickets late in the day with Mohammed Shami striking twice.

Shami has now picked three wickets while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja have picked two wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with one wicket. Ishant Sharma has struggled to pick a wicket thus far in this Test. India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2 Stat Highlights: Joe Root Shines As Hosts Dominate.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.