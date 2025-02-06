India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates of 1st ODI 2025: After having a dominant win in the IND vs ENG T20I series, the Indian national cricket team will now be hosting England for a three-match ODI series. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 will be held at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur from 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 6. The series is a big test for coach Gautam Gambhir who has shined with his tactics in the T20Is but failed miserably in the Tests and ODIs. This series is also a vital one for the two pillars of the Indian cricket team for the past decade, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The captain has failed to lead the side to victories recently and both players are going through terrible form. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Nagpur

The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will see a change in baton for Team India, as Rohit Sharma who retired from T20Is will be leading the pack as the IND vs ENG T20I series saw Surya Kumar Yadav leading the side. The IND vs ENG ODI series is also a rehearsal ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in less than a month. The Indian cricket team will be facing Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stage of the tournament. India will play the games in Dubai.

VCA Stadium is set to host an ODI game after 2019. The weather is expected to be a pleasant one, with no chance of rain. The pitch offers some tricks for the spinners so it would be interesting to see if the Indian cricket team's latest inclusion Varun Chakaravarthy gets a chance in the first ODI, especially after his magnificent spell in T20Is. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Nagpur

India vs England Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

England National Cricket Team: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jos Buttler (C) (WK), Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood