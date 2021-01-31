Less than two years after the Oval triumph, India defeated England again, this time 2-1 at home – that too after losing the first Test match, at Delhi. This was Ajit Wadekar's third series win as captain in as many attempts. India vs England Series Part 11: India Create History at The Oval, 1971

The heroes of the Indian triumph were Bhagwat Chandrasekhar (35 wickets at 18.91) and Bishan Bedi (25 at 25.28), with EAS Prasanna (10 at 20.20) playing a great support act. The other Indian bowlers took a mere 5 wickets between them. India vs England Series Part 10: England Whitewash India Again, 1967

England needed only 192 runs to win the second Test match, at Calcutta. They were reduced to 17/4 before finishing Day 4 on 105/4. It might have gone either way, but Bedi (5/63) and Chandra (4/42) spun India to a 28-run win.

The win in the third Test, at Madras, was no less difficult. India had to bat last on a turning pitch, but Bedi (4/38) and Prasanna (4/16) had restricted their target to only 86. However, they lost 6 wickets in the chase against Pat Pocock (4/28), a chase made possible only due to Salim Durani's crucial 38.

