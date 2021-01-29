Eight years after a 5-0 whitewash in 1959, England swept India again, this time by a 3-0 margin. However, they did put up a spirited show in the second innings at Headingley after following on. Trailing by 386 runs, India put up 510, captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi top-scoring with 148. Set to chase 126, England were 92/4 at one stage. India vs England Series Part 9: Drab, Winless Draws, 1963/64

But India lost steam thereafter. They lost by an innings at Lord's, and were hit so hard by injuries that they had to play their entire spin quartet – Bishan Bedi, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, EAS Prasanna, and Srinivas Venkataraghavan – in the third Test, at Edgbaston. India vs England Series Part 8: India Win First Series Against England, 1961/62

However, barring Chandra (16 wickets at 27.18), no Indian spinner came good in the series. They were completely outbowled by English spinner Ray Illingworth (20 wickets at 13.30). Other highlights includes Geoff Boycott's 246 not out in the first Test – an innings so slow that he was dropped after that despite England's win.

