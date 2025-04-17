The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to name a stand after India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium, his home ground. Former India captain Ajit Wadekar and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar are also set to have stands named after them at the venue. Divecha Pavilion Level 3 will be called the Rohit Sharma Stand, while the Grand Stand Level 3 will be named after Pawar and Grand Stand Level 4 after Wadekar. The decision to rename the stands was taken during MCA's 86th annual general meeting held on Tuesday. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai carry a rich heritage and fans are eager to know the numbers and names of all the stands of the Wankhede Stadium gallery. They will get the entire information here. Rohit Sharma To Have Stand at Wankhede Stadium Named After Him; MCA Makes Big Decision at 86th Annual General Meeting.

The Wankhede Stadium was established in 1974 at Mumbai, Maharasthra. The stadium has been host to numerous high-profile cricket matches in the past, most notably the 2011 Cricket World Cup Final, in which India defeated Sri Lanka and became the first country to win the Cricket World Cup on home soil. It hosted the last match of Sachin Tendulkar's international career. It has a capacity of 33, 100 fans. The environment in the Wankhede Stadium is one of the best in India and fans look to visit the stadium regularly during Team India and Mumbai Indians matches to be part of that experience.

List of Stands and Their Names at the Wankhede Stadium

The iconic Wankhede Stadium has a total of eight stands. These are the Sunil Gavaskar Stand, North Stand, Vijay Merchant Stand, Sachin Tendulkar Stand, MCA Stand, Vitthal Divecha Stand, Garware Stand, and the Grand Stand. Additionally, there will be the addition of the Rohit Sharma stand, Sharad Pawar stand, and the Ajit Wadekar stand as announced by the MCA on part of the Grand Stand and Vittal Divecha Stand.

