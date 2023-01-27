After a mauling at the hands of India in the ODI series, New Zealand will be looking to bounce back in style in the three game T20 series starting with the first match at Ranchi. The Indian team has once again opted to go for a young side led by the mercurial Hardik Pandya. Although the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not hinted at an exit from the shortest format of the game, the team management under Rahul Dravid knows what path is to be taken from here now. New Zealand like India made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup and have some excellent players in their ranks. They just need to believe in their abilities and the results will start going their way. India versus New Zealand will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:00 PM IST. Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of the India vs New Zealand T20I Series With Wrist Pain: Reports.

It will be a toss-up between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for a place in the playing eleven for India. The fast-bowling option is likely going to be Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, and Shivam Mavi. Shubman Gill is in the form of his life at the moment and if he gets going, New Zealand could be in a spot of bother. He will open the alongside Ishan Kishan with Rahul Tripathi coming in at no 3. Surya Kumar Yadav, the numero Uno in this format, is also a player to watch out for.

Finn Allen is a player with tremendous potential but has been struggling for runs off late. For the Kiwis to do well in Ranchi, Allen will have to step up in the powerplays. Devon Conway will open the innings while Glenn Phillips is set to be promoted up the order. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi could struggle with the venue not helping the spinners much.

Toss will play a key role in the game with the side batting second having the advantage. MS Dhoni Visits Indian Team Ahead of the 1st T20I Against New Zealand in Ranchi (Watch Video).

When Is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the 1st T20I on Friday, January 27. The IND vs NZ match will commence at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the JSCA International Complex Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the India vs New Zealand T20I series and they will provide the live telecast of the IND vs NZ 1st T20I in India. You can tune into Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD to enjoy the live telecast of the game. Fans can also watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I with regional language commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Meanwhile, DD Sports will provide live telecast of the game for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of New Zealand 1st T20I 2023?

The broadcasting rights of the India vs New Zealand T20I series are with Star Sports Network. So you can enjoy the live streaming of the game on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

