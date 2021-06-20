India and New Zealand, ICC World Test Championship Final 2021 is currently underway in Southampton at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. in this live blog as you all know we shall bring to you the updates of the match which is turning out to be quite a good contest between the two teams. So on day 2, we still had the heavens opening the door (as we mentioned in the weather report yesterday) and the play was brought to a halt. But, we still had a few interesting moments which kept us hooked. India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 3 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Test Match on TV and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

Kane Williamson's men elected to bowl after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave quite a watchful start and brought up more than 50 runs on the board. Both Rohit and Gill made way to the pavilion on 34 and 28 runs respectively. Cheteshwar Pujara got out on 8. Currently, we have Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli batting on the score of 29 and 44 runs respectively. Virat Kohli fans want the Indian captain to touch that three-digit mark after 2019. The two batsmen would be looking to put up a decent score on the board for the Kiwis.

They would be looking to score anywhere between 300-350 runs on the board, but only if the weather is decent enough. Talking about the rains, once again the rain could make its presence felt for a while. Yes, we know the fans are sad reading this, so are we! Stay tuned to this space!