The final of the World Test Championship 2021 are turning it to be quite an interesting fixture at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. On one hand, where Virat Kohli's team India is trying to gather itself after three wickets, New Zealand pacers are throwing up a challenge for the batsmen with their line and lengths. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that, let's quickly have a look at how day 2 behaved for both sides. Southampton Weather Today, IND vs NZ ICC WTC Final: Rain Forecast & Weather Update, Hourly Rain Forecast for Day 3 of India vs New Zealand Test 2021 at The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

Cricket and rains summed up the story on day 2. After winning the toss, New Zealand elected to bowl first. With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill putting up a 50+ run stand for the opening slot, both departed on the score of 34 and 28 runs respectively. Even Cheteshwar Pujara made way to the pavilion on the score of 8 runs. As of now, we have Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane who are trying their level best to put up a decent score.

Virat Kohli is batting on 44 and Rahane on 29. The Indian cricketer captain made 6,000 runs in the longer format. At stumps, day 2 India was on 146/3. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. The day 3 match will be live from June 19, 2021 (Friday). Since it's a five-day event, the match will go on until June 22, 2021 (Tuesday). Also since it rained on the day, the toss could not take place and thus will happen on day 2. It toss will take place at 3.00 pm and the match will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final day 3 on Star Sports. So fans can watch IND vs NZ WTC 2021 Finals match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports Channel 1 will provide the free live telecast of IND vs NZ WTC final. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only for DD FreeDish users. The fans watching the WTC Final 2021 from Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka will also be broadcasted by Star Sports. Whereas, the ones in New Zealand can watch the match on Sky Sports.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports has the rights for telecasting the match between India vs New Zealand, WTC 2021 Finals, the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also get live score updates on the website of ICC and its app which is available on Playstore and iOS.

Live Cricket Scorecard

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 3 Free Live Streaming, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs New Zealand ICC World Test Championship 2021 day 3 will also be available on the radio. As per the press release by PIB, DD FreeDish users can also listen to the Live Radio Cricket Commentary by All India Radio across the country. Apart from the broadcast of the final match on DD Sports, All India Radio Cricket commentary will be available on DD FreeDish DTH Satellite Radio. FreeDish DTH Radio channels, the Radio Cricket commentary will be available on All India Radio’s FM Rainbow Channels, FM Local Radio Stations (LRS), Digital Radio Transmitters (DRM) and Additional FM Transmitters will also be bringing the ball-by-ball updates for the match.

