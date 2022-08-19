India (IND) will show off in the Asia Cup T20 2022 with a blockbuster opener against Pakistan (PAK) on 28 August (Sunday). India and Pakistan are seemingly the present day favourites in shorter format of the game and a clash between the arch-rivals at any event is a huge spectacle. Since last decade, India and Pakistan weren't seen vying too often againt each other in bilateral series except in ICC events. The last time theese two Asian nemesis were seen confronting each other was in T20 World Cup 2021 were Pakistan pulled off an easy win by 10 wickets. So before their meeting at Asia Cup 2022, we take a look at three youngsters who can become the next superstars of world cricket.Asia Cup 2022: India Are Firm Favourites, but Pakistan Can Beat Them, Says Salman Butt.

The Indian squad will see the return of many senior players in Asia Cup T20 who were rested for previous series against West Indies earlier this month. Regardless of that, many sensational youngsters have also been included for the Asia Cup T20 and will form a part of the Indian squad. Meanwhile, Pakistan will also play some youngsters in a showpiece event. Let's take a look at three such youngsters who could prove equally testing to the opposition like other chief players and should watch out for. Buy Asia Cup 2022 Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for T20 Cricket Tournament in UAE Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

Arshdeep Singh

He caught the attention of selectors since IPL 2022 and was time and again picked for various bilateral series that followed. Arshdeep's valuable bowling in death overs in IPL 2022 helped him improve his economy this season compared to previous year, despite bagging just 10 wickets in 14 matches. He was also declared Player of the series against West Indies in which the new pace sensation scalped 7 wickets. So, the left handed pacer will be among the young players to watch out for as Pakistan face India in the Asia Cup T20.

Shahnawaz Dhanai

Dahani's success in PSL 6 in 2021 got the right-arm fast bowler his due after been selected for the national team. Since, then alot has changed as far as his bowling skills are concerned. Shahnawaz made his ODI debut against West Indies in previous series in June. The fast bowler will be among the new young talents who could surprise one and all, and should be watched out for.

Avesh Khan

He is one of the young picks in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup and his selection over some senior players like Mohammed Shami has become a matter of debate given his performance against West Indies where he failed to deliver. Despite this, Avesh Khan's raw pace is something that could surprise the Pakistani batters who haven't faced him before.

Asia Cup T20 2022 will be a good prelim for the players, especially the young ones to get past that narrow tunnel of preference and secure their spot for World Cup T20 2022 which is scheduled to be played later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2022 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).