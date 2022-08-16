The 2022 Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates from August 27, 2022 to September 11, 2022. The 15th edition of the prestigious competition was set to be hosted by Sri Lanka but was shifted to the UAE after they were unable to hold the competition due to the economic and political crisis in the country. Tickets for Asia Cup 2022 have gone live and we take a look at how you can buy them. Asia Cup 2022: India Are Firm Favourites, but Pakistan Can Beat Them, Says Salman Butt.

The Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but has been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the competition will begin later this month in UAE with reigning champions India looking to defend their crown against the likes of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Oman but this time in T20 format. Asia Cup 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download.

How to Buy Tickets For Asia Cup 2022?

The tickets for Asia Cup 2022 in UAE went live on August 15, 2022 (Monday) and fans will be able to purchase them from the platinumlist.net website. The competition will be held at the Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Internationa Stadium and fans will be able to buy tickets for both venues.

The ticket prices start at AED75 (INR 1620) and for the India vs Pakistan clash on August 28, 2022, the prices start at AED250 (INR 5400).

The first batch of tickets are likely to be sold out but the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is soon expected to announce the dates when the next batch will go on sale. The final of the competition will be played on September 11, 2022 in Dubai.

