India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India and Pakistan will be clash for the third time in the 2025 Asia Cup but it will be the title they will be battling it out for today, which makes it a high octane clash. The Men in Blue have the upper hand in the previous encounters as they won it with ease but the final is a different ball game altogether with the past records counting for nothing. It will be the first time in 41 years of the history of Asia Cup that these two stalwarts will meet. Pakistan have had their share of struggles in the competition but they have made themselves counted when it matters. While India start as the favourites, they cannot afford to be complacent here. When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Pakistan Match Preview

Hardik Pandya is a doubt for India and will be assessed before the game to determine his participation. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill at the top of the Indian batting order make all the difference for the team and if they get going again, there are not too many bowlers who can stop the duo. Suryakumar Yadav has not had the best of campaigns and he alongside Sanju Samson need a big performance. Jasprit Burmah will return for India in this big final.

Hasan Nawaz could be given an opportunity for Pakistan in this game with the team looking to strengthen up their batting. Sahibzada Farhan got some runs at the top order when the last time these two teams met and he along with Fakhar Zaman will be key. In terms of bowling, it will be down to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf to get the breakthroughs.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Viewing Option Details

Match India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Date Sunday, September 28 Time 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team is set to take on the Pakistan National Cricket Team in Asia Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, September 28. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and commences at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). India vs Pakistan Final History: A Look at Past Results, H2H Record of IND vs PAK Grand Finale Matches Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Summit Clash

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Fans in India can also watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final live telecast on DD Sports, but this is for DD Free Dish users only. For India vs Pakistan online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Final live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass. It will be a fiercely contested game with India claiming the trophy.

