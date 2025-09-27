IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: In an unexpected turn of events, the India national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team will face off against each other in the Asia Cup 2025 Final, which will be the third IND vs PAK cricket match in as many weeks. India qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final undefeated; however, they have been plagued with batting concerns, which nearly came to haunt them against Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 match. On the other hand, Pakistan are coming off wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, but were outclassed by India in the competition thus far, including a Super 4 encounter. IND vs PAK Final on PVR Inox! Asia Cup 2025 Summit Clash To Be Screened Live Ad-Free Reportedly Across 100+ Cinema Halls in India, Here's How You Can Watch.

India notched up emphatic wins in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 matches, winning the Group A clash by seven wickets and then coming out victorious in the Super 4 by 41 runs against Pakistan, building up a 2-0 lead in the tournament, with the Asia Cup 2025 Final being the grand finale. India under Suryakumar Yadav will need to perform at their peak, with several areas still lacking, which include middle-order batting, and not get overconfident about past results.

The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan will have to overcome all the outside noise and focus on their on-field activities. Fortunately, the bowling unit has found rhythm and form, which might pose a challenge to India; however, the batting unit remains its biggest weakness. This will only be the third time that two teams will face each other three times in a men's international tournament featuring 5 or more nations.

When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

For a third time in as many weeks, India and Pakistan will clash against each other in the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, which takes place on September 28. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and commence at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The IND vs PAK H2H Record in T20Is?

So far, India and Bangladesh have featured in 15 T20Is against each other, where Men in Blue have an overwhelming advantage. Team India have come out victorious 12 times, while the Green Shirts have merely three wins. India are on a four-match T20I winning streak, having last lost in 2022 at the same venue.

Who Are the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Key Players?

Player Name Abhishek Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Kuldeep Yadav Mohammad Nawaz Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs PAK Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan Likely XI vs IND: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

