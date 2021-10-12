India vs Pakistan! These three words are enough to draw cricket lovers attention. The two traditional rivals face-off in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on October 24. It is going to be the first game of the tournament for both the teams. With such a high-pressure game excitement levels are sure to take a rise. India and Pakistan don’t play much against each other now a days. The bilateral cricket is stalled due to the political tensions and these two teams face each other only during ICC events. It’s pity for fans that they don’t get to see India vs Pakistan more often. India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Stats Comparison; Here’s How the Two Star Batsmen Fare Against Each Other in T20Is.

Now that the two arch-rivals are set for a face-off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium fans will be waiting in anticipation for the game. Fans will have high expectations from both the sides and in Indian camp all eyes will be on star batsman and captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli is India’s batting mainstay and needless to say oppositions fear him the most. Pakistan’s game plan to counter India will largely depend on tackling Kohli. Meanwhile, ahead of the big India vs Pakistan game, here’s 'King Kohli’s' record against the traditional rivals in the game’s shortest format. India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Tickets for IND vs PAK Cricket Match Sold Out!

Virat Kohli’s Record in T20Is vs Pakistan

Matches Runs Average 50s Highest Score Wickets Catches 6 254 84.56 2 78* 1 3

In the above six matches, Kohli has remained unbeaten three times and India have won five games out of these. Interestingly, Kohli has picked one wicket against Pakistan in T20Is. It was the wicket of the then Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC T20 World Cup 2012 match. Safe to say Kohli has a good record against Pakistan and it is perhaps one of the biggest reasons why the Green Shirts would be eyeing his wicket early when these two teams square off in Dubai.

