India and Pakistan face-off in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The big clash has fans waiting in anticipation as these two rivals don’t play that much cricket nowadays and meet in multinational tournaments only. The upcoming clash will be the first for both the sides in the 2021 T20 World Cup and needless to say both the sides would want to start on a high. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record At T20 World Cups: Check the Number of Twenty-20 Wins, Losses, and Results Between Arch-Rivals Ahead of 2021 WC.

Meanwhile, fresh from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Virat Kohli and co will regroup for the T20 World Cup and play the warm-up matches first before taking on Pakistan. While team India’s core is set to face Pakistan, the vacant spots in the Indian playing XI will depend on performances in the two practice matches against England and Australia.

Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur and even Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be looking to impress in the warm-up matches. However, India’s playing XI for the big game against Pakistan is more or less settled. Meanwhile, here’s a look at India’s likely playing XI against Pakistan. Did You Know Babar Azam has Never Played Against India in T20Is?

India Likely Playing 11 vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2021 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).