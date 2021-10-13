We are nearing the start of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and India vs Pakistan is one of the biggest highlights of the tournament. The traditional rivals have been placed in the same group and will face-off on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India and Pakistan don’t play bilateral cricket anymore and the last series took place in 2012-13. However, the two nations meet at the ICC events and other multination tournaments. So, the upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Dubai is a rarity. And thus fans are excited to watch these rivals go head-to-head. India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Here’s Virat Kohli’s Record Against Traditional Rivals in T20Is.

With not much cricket happen g between the two countries, you will amused to know that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has not played a T20I against India. Yes, that unfortunately holds true! Babar made is debut in 2016 and since then has played 61 T20I matches and none against India. He has faced the Indian bowling before but in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Babar happens to Pakistan’s batting mainstay and he is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world. The right-hander, who is known for his elegant cover drives, averages 46.89 in T20Is. And has a century and 20 half-centuries against his name. India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Stats Comparison; Here’s How the Two Star Batsmen Fare Against Each Other in T20Is.

Needless to say against India, Babar will hold key to success for Pakistan and all eyes will be on him. The 26-year-old has lately opened the Innings for Pakistan but bats at number three for them as well. It will be interesting to see how he goes in his first T20I against India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2021 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).